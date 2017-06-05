Small Dog Found Partially Burned, Hanging From Tree
They're trying to find the person who hung a small dog from a tree and set it on fire. Two people were walking through a wooded area off Prince William Parkway in Woodbridge over the weekend when they found the dog hanging.
