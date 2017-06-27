Prince William Chamber urges official...

Prince William Chamber urges officials support new Potomac Nationals stadium in Woodbridge

This morning the Board of Directors of the Prince William Chamber of Commerce unanimously voted to endorse the proposed Potomac Nationals stadium in eastern Prince William County. After several months of meetings with representatives from the County and the project, Chamber Board members agreed the new stadium represents a significant economic opportunity that should not be missed by Prince William County.

