Prince William awards $4 million boar...

Prince William awards $4 million boardwalk contract

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: Potomac Local

The Prince William County Board of Supervisors awarded the funds to construct a new boardwalk to become part of the Potomac Heritage National Scenic Trail, which runs from the Laurel Highlands of Pennsylvania to the Chesapeake Bay. Thirty-eight miles of the trail run in Prince William County, and while the trail will be mounted by the National Park Service, it's up to the localities in which the trail runs to fund its construction, according to county documents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Potomac Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Woodbridge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lorton Music Thread (Aug '15) 15 hr Musikologist 3
Lawyers gone wild (Oct '07) Jun 23 jowls mombach 15
News Independence Day Event Guide 2017 Jun 20 WCB 1
News Joint committee takes aim at Prince William's 2... May 27 Bob Martin 1
Review: Tamarack Stables (Mar '09) Mar '17 NeilPeart7892 41
No Vaccines Mar '17 Ksmalls88 1
News Dumfries councilman found dead Mar '17 Wizard of ZOG 2
See all Woodbridge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Woodbridge Forum Now

Woodbridge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Woodbridge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Woodbridge, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,769 • Total comments across all topics: 282,030,551

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC