Prince William awards $4 million boardwalk contract

The Prince William County Board of Supervisors awarded the funds to construct a new boardwalk to become part of the Potomac Heritage National Scenic Trail, which runs from the Laurel Highlands of Pennsylvania to the Chesapeake Bay. Thirty-eight miles of the trail run in Prince William County, and while the trail will be mounted by the National Park Service, it's up to the localities in which the trail runs to fund its construction, according to county documents.

