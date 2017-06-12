Pr. William Co. backs Stewart; Northern Va. goes for Northam
Republican voters in Prince William County backed Corey Stewart in his bid for the party's nomination for governor on Tuesday, but their support wasn't enough to lift the Board of Supervisors chair over front-runner Ed Gillespie. Stewart, a conservative whose campaign was marked by his brash rhetoric and unabashed support for President Donald Trump, lost the support of fellow Prince William County elected officials because of his focus on preserving the state's Confederate monuments and the use of the Confederate battle flag at events.
