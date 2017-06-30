POLICE: Woodbridge hotel shooting sus...

POLICE: Woodbridge hotel shooting suspect died of self-inflicted gunshot wound

Tuesday Jun 27

A man involved in a shooting at a Quality Inn in Woodbridge on June 12 has died as a result of self-inflicted injuries, police announced today.

