Police identify 51-year-old man fatally shot in Northeast D.C.

Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: The Washington Post

A man who was fatally shot Monday in Northeast Washington's Grant Park neighborhood has been identified as a 51-year-old, according to D.C. police. Reginald Parks, of Northeast, was struck multiple times and pronounced dead at a hospital shortly after the shooting, which occurred about 10:20 a.m. in the 300 block of 54th Street NE.

