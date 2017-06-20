Police identify 51-year-old man fatally shot in Northeast D.C.
A man who was fatally shot Monday in Northeast Washington's Grant Park neighborhood has been identified as a 51-year-old, according to D.C. police. Reginald Parks, of Northeast, was struck multiple times and pronounced dead at a hospital shortly after the shooting, which occurred about 10:20 a.m. in the 300 block of 54th Street NE.
