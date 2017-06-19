P Nats stadium 'numbers concerning th...

P Nats stadium 'numbers concerning the overall cost of site workkeep changing'

"[Thursday] night the Woodbridge Potomac Communities Civic Association hosted a "P-Nats Forum" at Potomac Shores. Seth Silber , Tom Sebastian and Frank Principi gave the same power point presentation made before the Chamber and the Committee of 100.

