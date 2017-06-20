Minor League Baseball President on st...

Minor League Baseball President on stadium referendum: 'Save your money'

1 hr ago Read more: Potomac Local

The president of Minor Leauge Baseball today showed his frustration at the lack of urgency to build the Potomac Nationals a new stadium. The A-Advanced team since 1984 has played at Pfitzner Stadium in Woodbridge, a place that MiLB President Pat O'Conner says is not up to the league's player development and fan standards.

