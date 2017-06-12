Jane Eyre in Woodbridge, US

Jane Eyre in Woodbridge, US

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: Bronte Blog

The Castaways Repertory Theatre presents Jane Eyre Adapted from Charlotte BrontA«'s novel Directed by Julie Little June 16 @ 7:30pm June 17 @ 2:00pm June 23 @ 7:30pm June 24 @ 2:00pm Location: Ferlazzo Mainstage 15941 Donald Curtis Dr Woodbridge, VA 22191 Charlotte BrontA«'s powerful Gothic novel is brought to life on our stage. In her autobiography, Jane Eyr e recalls the difficulties growing up as an orphan in the home of her cruel aunt and at Lowood, the charity school run by the rigid Mr. Brocklehurst.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bronte Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Woodbridge Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Joint committee takes aim at Prince William's 2... May 27 Bob Martin 1
Review: Tamarack Stables (Mar '09) Mar '17 NeilPeart7892 41
No Vaccines Mar '17 Ksmalls88 1
News Dumfries councilman found dead Mar '17 Wizard of ZOG 2
Lawyers gone wild (Oct '07) Mar '17 Wizard of ZOG 14
Exterior Cleaning of your home Mar '17 Nick Kovach 1
Review: Belmont Bay HOA (May '13) Mar '17 Nick Kovach 7
See all Woodbridge Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Woodbridge Forum Now

Woodbridge Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Woodbridge Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Libya
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Woodbridge, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,546 • Total comments across all topics: 281,780,245

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC