Jane Eyre in Woodbridge, US

The Castaways Repertory Theatre presents Jane Eyre Adapted from Charlotte BrontA«'s novel Directed by Julie Little June 16 @ 7:30pm June 17 @ 2:00pm June 23 @ 7:30pm June 24 @ 2:00pm Location: Ferlazzo Mainstage 15941 Donald Curtis Dr Woodbridge, VA 22191 Charlotte BrontA«'s powerful Gothic novel is brought to life on our stage. In her autobiography, Jane Eyr e recalls the difficulties growing up as an orphan in the home of her cruel aunt and at Lowood, the charity school run by the rigid Mr. Brocklehurst.

