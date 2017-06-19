Independence Day Event Guide 2017
Thousands are expected to line Dale Boulevard on Saturday morning for the 47th annual Dale City Independence Day parade. The annual tradition in Dale City showcases scouting troops, churches, politicians, performing arts groups and other groups from throughout the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Potomac Local.
Comments
Add your comments below
Woodbridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joint committee takes aim at Prince William's 2...
|May 27
|Bob Martin
|1
|Review: Tamarack Stables (Mar '09)
|Mar '17
|NeilPeart7892
|41
|No Vaccines
|Mar '17
|Ksmalls88
|1
|Dumfries councilman found dead
|Mar '17
|Wizard of ZOG
|2
|Lawyers gone wild (Oct '07)
|Mar '17
|Wizard of ZOG
|14
|Exterior Cleaning of your home
|Mar '17
|Nick Kovach
|1
|Review: Belmont Bay HOA (May '13)
|Mar '17
|Nick Kovach
|7
Find what you want!
Search Woodbridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC