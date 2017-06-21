Hit and run leads to robbery charges for Washington, D.C. woman

The accused was wanted for robbery which occurred in the area of Jefferson Davis Hwy and Dale Blvd in Woodbridge on June 10. On June 10 at 3:30PM, officers responded to the area of Jefferson Davis Hwy and Dale Blvd in Woodbridge to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed that the victim, an 18-year-old woman of Woodbridge, was traveling southbound on Jefferson Davis Hwy in the area of Featherstone Rd when she was involved in a vehicle accident with a 2003 black Honda sedan.

