Hala Ayala wins Democratic bid in Woodbridge's 51st District

Hala Ayala, former president of the Prince William County Chapter of the National Organization of Women, handily beat her opponent Ken Boddye with more than 66 percent of the vote in the Democratic contest for the 51 Ayala garnered 3,678 votes compared to Boddye's 1,866, earning him about 33.66 percent of the vote.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fauquier.com.