Gillespie samples ice cream, mood of the electorate in Manassas

Yesterday Read more: Fauquier.com

Getting out among voters to shake hands and make a personal pitch for support still has a place in politics in the age of social media and that's why Ed Gillespie, Republican candidate for Virginia governor, came to Prince William County on June 21. Both Gillespie and Democratic opponent Ralph Northam continued their drive to be elected the next ... (more)

