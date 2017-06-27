Gillespie samples ice cream, mood of the electorate in Manassas
Getting out among voters to shake hands and make a personal pitch for support still has a place in politics in the age of social media and that's why Ed Gillespie, Republican candidate for Virginia governor, came to Prince William County on June 21. Both Gillespie and Democratic opponent Ralph Northam continued their drive to be elected the next ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fauquier.com.
Add your comments below
Woodbridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lorton Music Thread (Aug '15)
|Sun
|Musikologist
|3
|Lawyers gone wild (Oct '07)
|Jun 23
|jowls mombach
|15
|Independence Day Event Guide 2017
|Jun 20
|WCB
|1
|Joint committee takes aim at Prince William's 2...
|May '17
|Bob Martin
|1
|Review: Tamarack Stables (Mar '09)
|Mar '17
|NeilPeart7892
|41
|No Vaccines
|Mar '17
|Ksmalls88
|1
|Dumfries councilman found dead
|Mar '17
|Wizard of ZOG
|2
Find what you want!
Search Woodbridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC