Finmarc Management acquires two new properties in Northern Virginia
Finmarc Management Inc., a Bethesda, Md.- based commercial real estate firm, has purchased two properties in Northern Virginia: a neighborhood shopping center in Manassas for $20 million and an industrial building in Woodbridge for $2.7 million. The 117,000-square-foot shopping center is located on Festival Lane and is anchored by Global Food.
