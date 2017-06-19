EXCLUSIVE: Expanded policy for LGBTQ ...

EXCLUSIVE: Expanded policy for LGBTQ students, staff has majority school board vote

Friday Jun 16

A majority of Prince William County School Board members said Friday they will vote to expand the school division's nondiscrimination policy to add protections for gay and transgender students and staff, all but ensuring the measure will be approved Wednesday.

