EXCLUSIVE: Expanded policy for LGBTQ students, staff has majority school board vote
A majority of Prince William County School Board members said Friday they will vote to expand the school division's nondiscrimination policy to add protections for gay and transgender students and staff, all but ensuring the measure will be approved Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fauquier.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Woodbridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Independence Day Event Guide 2017
|12 hr
|WCB
|1
|Joint committee takes aim at Prince William's 2...
|May 27
|Bob Martin
|1
|Review: Tamarack Stables (Mar '09)
|Mar '17
|NeilPeart7892
|41
|No Vaccines
|Mar '17
|Ksmalls88
|1
|Dumfries councilman found dead
|Mar '17
|Wizard of ZOG
|2
|Lawyers gone wild (Oct '07)
|Mar '17
|Wizard of ZOG
|14
|Exterior Cleaning of your home
|Mar '17
|Nick Kovach
|1
Find what you want!
Search Woodbridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC