Duck Donuts offers free iced coffee on first day of summer
"Duck Donuts announced today it is kicking off summer by offering its customers the opportunity to enjoy a free regular size iced coffee on Wednesday, June 21, no purchase necessary. Customers must present a printed or mobile coupon, available at duckdonuts.com, or on the company's Facebook page.
