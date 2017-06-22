Apollo housing project wins approval despite cries of school overcrowding
A total of $4.3 million in proffers from the developers of a new townhome complex was too much for county leaders to pass up. Apollo Enterprises got the green light from the Prince William County Board of Supervisors for a rezoning to build up to 100 new townhomes, a self-storage lot, and small retail shops on near the corner of Prince William Parkway and Hoadly Road near Woodbridge.
Read more at Potomac Local.
