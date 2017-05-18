Woodbridge man charged in attempted a...

Woodbridge man charged in attempted abduction of woman new

21 min ago Read more: WTOP-FM Washington

Prince William County police have charged a Woodbridge, Virginia man in the attempted abduction of a woman on Saturday morning, according to a news release. A 33-year-old Woodbridge woman reported that an unknown man walked toward her and attempted to pull her toward a nearby area as she was walking near Castille Court and Oakwood Drive at 5:10 a.m. on Saturday, police said.

