Weekend crime report: Armed robbery at Coverstone 7-Eleven, shooting into home

Armed Robbery - On May 13 at 4:58AM , officers responded to the 7-Eleven located at 10740 Coverstone Rd in Manassas to investigate a robbery. An employee reported to police that an unknown man wearing a mask entered the business brandishing a handgun.

