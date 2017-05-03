Suspect wanted in connection to abduc...

Suspect wanted in connection to abduction, burglary, arrested in Arlington

Wednesday Read more: Potomac Local

Domestic Related *ARREST - On May 1, Joshua BARRETT, wanted for multiple incidents which occurred at a residence located in the 3100 block of Talon Eagle St in Woodbridge on April 27 and 28, was located and arrested in Arlington. Arrested on May 1: Joshua BARRETT, 27, of the 14800 block of Emberdale Dr in Woodbridge Charged with 3 counts of burglary, 1 count of abduction, 1 count of grand larceny, 2 count of preventing the summoning of law enforcement, 2 counts of domestic assault & battery, and 1 count of destruction of property Domestic Related [Previously Released] - On April 28 at 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 3100 block of Talon Eagle St in Woodbridge to investigate an assault.

Woodbridge, VA

