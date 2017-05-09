RASco brews up better beverage qualit...

RASco brews up better beverage quality for Prince William County breweries, restaurants

Tuesday May 9 Read more: Potomac Local

As the craft beer industry rapidly expands and builds with it a following of beer connoisseurs in their quest for the ultimate sensory experiences through flavor, there is one key technology in Prince William County that can make all the difference for better-tasting craft beer. For the past two years, ROMEM Aqua Systems Company, RASco, Inc. has been focused on this technology - research and development of their TruBru water system.

