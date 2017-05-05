Prince William County police seeking information on local incidents
On May 3 at 1:10 p.m., an officer responded to investigate a sexual assault which allegedly occurred at an unknown residence somewhere in Woodbridge on April 29 around 1:00 a.m. The victim, a 17-year-old girl of Woodbridge, reported to police that she was at a party in the above area when she was followed outside the residence by an unknown male. During the encounter, the victim was sexually assaulted by the unknown male.
