Prince William County police seeking information on local incidents

Friday May 5 Read more: Potomac Local

On May 3 at 1:10 p.m., an officer responded to investigate a sexual assault which allegedly occurred at an unknown residence somewhere in Woodbridge on April 29 around 1:00 a.m. The victim, a 17-year-old girl of Woodbridge, reported to police that she was at a party in the above area when she was followed outside the residence by an unknown male. During the encounter, the victim was sexually assaulted by the unknown male.

