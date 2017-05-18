POLICE: Man arrested for intentionally crashing car in attempt to wound Woodbridge woman
A Maryland man was arrested on Friday after allegedly following a woman while she was driving, striking her car with his own repeatedly and trying to block the roadway in front of her in Woodbridge.
