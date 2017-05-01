Police arrest Va. man who broke into womana s home 3 times in 2 days updated
Police have arrested a Woodbridge, Virginia, man who they say broke into a woman's home multiple times and assaulted her last week. Barrett first broke into a woman's residence in Woodbridge on April 27, according to police.
