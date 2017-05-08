Maryland cabbie abducts three passeng...

Maryland cabbie abducts three passengers after a dispute about the fare, police say

Monday May 8

A cabdriver was charged with three counts of abduction after authorities said he locked three women in his taxi and refused to stop after an argument about the fare. The driver, Muzemil Denbel Awel of Chevy Chase, Md., was arrested Saturday.

