Lyon sisters murder suspect faces new charges in attack on Va. girl new
Lloyd Lee Welch, set to go on trial in September for the 1975 murders of Katherine and Sheila Lyon, has been indicted on three additional charges related to a series of sexual assaults in 1996 of a 7-year-old-girl in Prince William County, Virginia. Welch was indicted on three felony counts in April: two counts of aggravated sexual battery, and one count of indecent liberties with a child by a person in custodial or supervisory relationship, according to online court records, and confirmed by Prince William County Commonwealth's Attorney Paul Ebert.
