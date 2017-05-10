Lyon sisters murder suspect faces new charges in attack on Va. girl new

Lyon sisters murder suspect faces new...

Tuesday May 9

Lloyd Lee Welch, set to go on trial in September for the 1975 murders of Katherine and Sheila Lyon, has been indicted on three additional charges related to a series of sexual assaults in 1996 of a 7-year-old-girl in Prince William County, Virginia. Welch was indicted on three felony counts in April: two counts of aggravated sexual battery, and one count of indecent liberties with a child by a person in custodial or supervisory relationship, according to online court records, and confirmed by Prince William County Commonwealth's Attorney Paul Ebert.

