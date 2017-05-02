Kids can touch the bus at upcoming Potomac Nationals game

"Kids and adults will enjoy touring an OmniRide commuter bus and an OmniLink local bus before and during the Potomac Nationals game. Check out the comfy seats! Get photos next to the giant wheels! See how the wheelchair lift or ramp works! We'll see you on Sunday!" "We're hosting a Touch-A-Bus event because it's a way to introduce PRTC to kids and adults who might not be familiar with our services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Potomac Local.