Joint committee takes aim at Prince William's 211 classroom trailers

There are 1 comment on the Fauquier.com story from Friday May 26, titled Joint committee takes aim at Prince William's 211 classroom trailers.

Inside a school trailer: Prince William School Board member Lillie Jessie talks with John Windley, director of school facilities services, inside one of the 14 classroom trailers

Bob Martin

Woodbridge, VA

#1 Saturday May 27
The article in the Fauquier.com site is the most complete explanation of the school imbalance that is available. In sum, the planners made some assumptions and the school board approved those assumptions and the resulting implementation strategy. The school board took advantage of the Title I funds and when things changed demographically, the board needed to react quickly and apparently wasn't able to do so. This joint committee is a step in the right direction that should have been part of the county wide planning process from at least the late 60's and Ms Jessie might not need to be worried about trailer use. Title I looked good when she signed on to the program but now it is a different story. I am pleased that under county leadership, this school board is finally starting to work on the education of our children, the safety of our children and the physical environment of the children's education.
