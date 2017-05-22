Griffin charged with abduction, malic...

Griffin charged with abduction, malicious wounding

Malicious Wounding *ARREST - On May 20, detectives from the Special Victims Unit were able to identify the suspect involved in the attempted abduction and assault which occurred in the area of Castile Court and Oakwood Drive in Woodbridge. Following the investigation, detectives located and arrested the suspect, identified as Keith Richard GRIFFIN, later that afternoon.

