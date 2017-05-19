Driver killed in Woodbridge crash

Driver killed in Woodbridge crash

On May 19 at 10:48AM , investigators from the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the area of Great Oaks Dr and Smoketown Rd in Woodbridge to investigate a single vehicle crash. An officer was patrolling in the above area when a citizen reported finding a vehicle located down an embankment at the dead end of Great Oaks Dr. When officers went to investigate, they located a sedan overturned with the driver still located inside.

