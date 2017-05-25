Dad posts empowering selfies with son who was born with heart defect

A photo of Robert Selby and his 3-year-old son Chase has gone viral, bringing awareness to Chase and congenital heart defects in children. When Robert Selby became a first-time dad in October 2013 he told ABC News he wasn't prepared when they diagnosed his son Chase with Tetralogy of Fallot, or a congenital heart defect, the same day he was set to go home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.