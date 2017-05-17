Age Progression Image Shows Missing Girl 43 Years Later
Over the past 30 years, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has helped recover more than 232,000 children -- about 19 children per day. News4's Angie Goff went where no cameras have been before to show how it's helping one sister still hoping for answers.
