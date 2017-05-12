A new name will be added to Prince William County War Memorial
A new name will be added to Prince William County's War Memorial, on the grounds of the county's government center in Woodbridge. In November 2016, U.S. Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer, Scott Cooper Dayton, 42, of Woodbridge, died when an improvised explosive device exploded in Syria, 35 miles north of Raqqa.
