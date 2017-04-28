Woodbridge man, 18, charged with armed robbery

Armed Robbery *ARREST - On April 26, detectives from the Robbery Unit identified and arrested the suspect involved in the robbery which occurred in the area of Vantage Dr and John Diskin Cir in Woodbridge on April 25. The suspect, identified as Demetrious Jerome DONIGAN, was arrested without incident. Arrested on April 26: Demetrious Jerome DONIGAN, 18, of 15481 Chopawamsic Ct in Woodbridge Charged with robbery and use of a firearm in commission of a felony Court Date: June 5, 2017 Armed Robbery [Previously Released] - On April 25 at 3:04 p.m., officers responded to the area of Vantage Dr and John Diskin Circle in Woodbridge to investigate a robbery.

