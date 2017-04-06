Woodbridge DMV voting office will stay for now
Officials at the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles announced it would leave the voter registration office in place inside the DMV Woodbridge Customer Service on Caton Hill Road. The office also serves as an absentee polling place.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Potomac Local.
Comments
Add your comments below
Woodbridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Tamarack Stables (Mar '09)
|Mar 30
|NeilPeart7892
|41
|No Vaccines
|Mar 16
|Ksmalls88
|1
|Dumfries councilman found dead
|Mar 10
|Wizard of ZOG
|2
|Lawyers gone wild (Oct '07)
|Mar 10
|Wizard of ZOG
|14
|Exterior Cleaning of your home
|Mar '17
|Nick Kovach
|1
|Review: Belmont Bay HOA (May '13)
|Mar '17
|Nick Kovach
|7
|Potomac club condo/town home in Woodbridge (May '09)
|Mar '17
|disgusted
|23
Find what you want!
Search Woodbridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC