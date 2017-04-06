Woodbridge DMV voting office will sta...

Woodbridge DMV voting office will stay for now

Thursday Apr 6

Officials at the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles announced it would leave the voter registration office in place inside the DMV Woodbridge Customer Service on Caton Hill Road. The office also serves as an absentee polling place.

