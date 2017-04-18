Woman, 87, killed in Old Bridge Road ...

Woman, 87, killed in Old Bridge Road crash

On April 18 at 12:04PM, investigators from the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the intersection of Old Bridge Rd and Antietam Rd in Woodbridge to investigate a two vehicle crash. The investigation revealed that the driver of a 2004 Isuzu NPR truck was attempting to make a left turn onto northbound Antietam Rd from eastbound Old Bridge Rd when the vehicle collided with the driver of a 2007 Toyota Prius who was traveling in the westbound lanes of Old Bridge Rd. The driver of the Toyota Prius was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

