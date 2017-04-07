VFW Post 7916 honors Vietnam veterans from the community
Veterans of Foreign War Post 7916 hosted the Vietnam Veteran Recognition Ceremony that honored Veterans who fought in the Vietnam War from the Woodbridge & Occoquan Community. The honorees are: Marvin Coon, U.S. Army; Major David G. Cotts, U.S. Army; Wayne Dearie, Master Chief Boiler Technician U.S. Navy, Colonel Eugene Detrick, USAF; Harold "Ralph" Holecek, Boiler Technician Second Class U.S. Navy; LTC Mark H. Magnussen, U.S. Army; PFC John C. Prosch, Jr., U.S. Army; Captain Walter Schatz, U.S. Army; Captain Howard J.T. Steers, U.S. Army; Kenneth J. Strafer, U.S. Army and their families for their Vietnam service and sacrifice.
