Update on Route 1 widening: Utilities going underground
A portion of the highway between Mary's Way and Occoquan Road is being widened to six lanes. The utilities that used to run above ground are being buried as part of the project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Potomac Local.
Comments
Add your comments below
Woodbridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Tamarack Stables (Mar '09)
|Mar 30
|NeilPeart7892
|41
|No Vaccines
|Mar '17
|Ksmalls88
|1
|Dumfries councilman found dead
|Mar '17
|Wizard of ZOG
|2
|Lawyers gone wild (Oct '07)
|Mar '17
|Wizard of ZOG
|14
|Exterior Cleaning of your home
|Mar '17
|Nick Kovach
|1
|Review: Belmont Bay HOA (May '13)
|Mar '17
|Nick Kovach
|7
|Potomac club condo/town home in Woodbridge (May '09)
|Mar '17
|disgusted
|23
Find what you want!
Search Woodbridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC