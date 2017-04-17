Three-story townhouse burned by smoki...

Three-story townhouse burned by smoking materials on deck

On Thursday, April 13th at 8:47 p.m., fire and rescue units were dispatched to a townhouse fire located in the 15700 block of Palmero Terrace in Woodbridge. Upon arrival, fire and rescue crews observed an outside fire on the second floor of the three-story mid-row townhouse that had extended into the home and through the roof.

