Schreyer Honors College Scholar chosen to receive inaugural 'All In' award

Penn State junior and Schreyer Honors College Scholar Candice Crutchfield is a recipient of the "All In at Penn State" achievement award. She was recognized today as one of two recipients of the honor, designed to recognize a student, faculty or staff member for embodying the University's commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion.

