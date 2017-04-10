Police investigate arson, burglary of Woodbridge elementary school building

Fire marshals and police are investigating an apparent burglary and arson of the old Dean Kilby Elementary School building on April 9. School staff told police that sometime between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on April 9, several glass doors were shattered by a burglar entering the building at 1800 Horner Rd in Woodbridge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fauquier.com.