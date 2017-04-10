Police investigate arson, burglary of Woodbridge elementary school building
Fire marshals and police are investigating an apparent burglary and arson of the old Dean Kilby Elementary School building on April 9. School staff told police that sometime between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on April 9, several glass doors were shattered by a burglar entering the building at 1800 Horner Rd in Woodbridge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fauquier.com.
Add your comments below
Woodbridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Tamarack Stables (Mar '09)
|Mar 30
|NeilPeart7892
|41
|No Vaccines
|Mar 16
|Ksmalls88
|1
|Dumfries councilman found dead
|Mar '17
|Wizard of ZOG
|2
|Lawyers gone wild (Oct '07)
|Mar '17
|Wizard of ZOG
|14
|Exterior Cleaning of your home
|Mar '17
|Nick Kovach
|1
|Review: Belmont Bay HOA (May '13)
|Mar '17
|Nick Kovach
|7
|Potomac club condo/town home in Woodbridge (May '09)
|Mar '17
|disgusted
|23
Find what you want!
Search Woodbridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC