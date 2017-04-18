PE-backed MAG Aerospace buys Discover...

PE-backed MAG Aerospace buys Discovery Air Fire Services

MAG Aerospace has acquired Discovery Air Fire Services Inc. , formerly a subsidiary of Canada-based specialty aviation provider, Discovery Air Inc. This acquisition adds aerial forest fire management, specialized charter aviation, and environmental monitoring services to MAG's already robust ISR service offerings. DAFS is a Northern Ontario based Aerial Operations Company which has been active in the Canadian aviation industry for over 60 years, with primary bases in Dryden, Kenora, and Sudbury Ontario.

