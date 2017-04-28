OmniRide buses will be delayed due to I-95 closure this weekend

A full closure of the southbound portion of I-95 at the Neabsco Creek bridge near the Dale City rest area will cause delays for bus riders. All PRTC bus services that use I-95 and Route 1 may experience significant delays on Saturday, April 29 and Saturday, May 6 due to lane closures for bridge repair work on I-95 between Dale Boulevard and Cardinal Drive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Potomac Local.