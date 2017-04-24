Meet the 80-year-old personal trainer helping seniors stay fit
Personal trainer Lawrence Dawson, 80, works with client Charlene Nilsen. 'He tells me that I'm my own policeman,' says Nilsen of Dawson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Woodbridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Tamarack Stables (Mar '09)
|Mar 30
|NeilPeart7892
|41
|No Vaccines
|Mar '17
|Ksmalls88
|1
|Dumfries councilman found dead
|Mar '17
|Wizard of ZOG
|2
|Lawyers gone wild (Oct '07)
|Mar '17
|Wizard of ZOG
|14
|Exterior Cleaning of your home
|Mar '17
|Nick Kovach
|1
|Review: Belmont Bay HOA (May '13)
|Mar '17
|Nick Kovach
|7
|Potomac club condo/town home in Woodbridge (May '09)
|Mar '17
|disgusted
|23
Find what you want!
Search Woodbridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC