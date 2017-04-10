McPike talks tough on toll lanes at Manassas town hall
State Senator Jeremy McPike took a hard stance against the E-ZPass Express toll lanes on Interstate 95. "This is the biggest land giveaway I have ever seen," McPike on Thursday, April 6 told a crowd of about 70 attendees at a joint town hall with Lt. Governor Ralph Northam, who's also seeking the Democratic nomination for Virginia Governor in the coming June 13 Primary Election.
