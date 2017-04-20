Live Well Festival to feature health and wellness activities, farm to table brunch, and paint class
The 11th Annual Live Well Festival, will be held on Earth Day, Saturday, April 22 from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. in the Harris Pavilion and along West Street. Health and wellness information, exercise classes, a farm-to-table brunch, paint class and more will be available.
