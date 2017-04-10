Lice Clinics of America Opens New Treatment Center in Prince William County
Head lice infamously cause stress, disgust and embarrassment for millions of parents whose kids get infested each year. But thanks to the opening of a new Lice Clinics of America clinic, parents in Prince William County no longer have to worry about treating the icky bugs themselves.
