Kamari Wells was last seen getting off of a school bus in Woodbridge

On April 25 at approximately 6:00PM , officers responded to the 15000 block of William Bayliss Ct in Woodbridge to investigate a missing child. The investigation revealed that Kamari was last seen getting off of a school bus in the area of William Bayliss Ct at approximately 4:15PM that afternoon but did not return home.

