Death investigation underway in Woodbridge after body of man found during apartment fire
A death investigation in underway in Prince William County after crews found the body of a man at the scene of an apartment fire in Woodbridge. Authorities said that at 11:34 p.m., officers responded to an apartment located in the 3500 block of Sherbrooke Circle to assist the Department of Fire and Rescue with an apartment fire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
Add your comments below
Woodbridge Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Tamarack Stables (Mar '09)
|Mar 30
|NeilPeart7892
|41
|No Vaccines
|Mar '17
|Ksmalls88
|1
|Dumfries councilman found dead
|Mar '17
|Wizard of ZOG
|2
|Lawyers gone wild (Oct '07)
|Mar '17
|Wizard of ZOG
|14
|Exterior Cleaning of your home
|Mar '17
|Nick Kovach
|1
|Review: Belmont Bay HOA (May '13)
|Mar '17
|Nick Kovach
|7
|Potomac club condo/town home in Woodbridge (May '09)
|Mar '17
|disgusted
|23
Find what you want!
Search Woodbridge Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC