Cop bitten, man charged with malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer
On March 4 at 11:30PM, an officer responded to Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center located at 2300 Opitz Blvd in Woodbridge to transport the accused to an area facility for a mental health evaluation. While being placed in the backseat of a police cruiser, the accused became agitated and bit an officer in the hand.
